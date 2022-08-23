Carrabassett Veterinary Services opens newly renovated practice

KINGFIELD – Carrabassett Veterinary Services recently announced the completion of their renovated practice at 1082 Main St., Kingfield, Maine. The renovations include a newly updated building to accommodate three exam rooms, small surgery, large surgery, and an X-ray room. Along with these renovations, new technology and new state-of-the-art equipment such as digital X-ray and ultrasound has been added to the practice.

“More and more each day, we are enjoying working in a full service, modern small animal facility,” said Jean Benson, project manager at Carrabassett Veterinary Services. “Our new equipment is just so fun to use!”

With the newly renovated practice, Carrabassett Veterinary Services is accepting new clients and patients. The office is open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dr. John (Drew) Benson offers medical and surgical care for dogs and cats and animal chiropractic services for dogs and horses. For emergencies during business hours Carrabassett Vet asks that owners please call for more information.

Dr. Benson, having earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, has practiced at Carrabassett Veterinary Services part-time for the past 14 years while also practicing for more than 40 years in Bangor. Now that he has left his Bangor practice he has been able to expand his hours in Kingfield. In his spare time, he teaches his homeschooled grandchild science and computer science.

Carrabassett Vet is looking to hire an additional veterinarian to expand their current hours. The practice will provide the new hire with great benefits including new housing for those new to the area. For those interested, please email vet@vetcaremaine.com or call (207) 265-2214.

To learn more about Carrabassett Valley Veterinary Services, check out their Facebook page.