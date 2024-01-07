Central Maine Power donates to United Way’s 211 helpline

AUGUSTA – Central Maine Power (CMP) announced a $10,000 donation to United Ways of Maine’s 211 Maine program. Finding help for complex needs like utility assistance, shelter, substance use, or food access can be hard for many Mainers. Fortunately, 211 Maine, Maine’s one-stop resource to help find support, is available.

“CMP is deeply dedicated to supporting our local communities,” Joe Purington said, President and CEO of CMP. “211 Maine is a trusted brand that has helped thousands of Mainers in need. By supporting this program, we can help ensure their important work will continue.”

211 Maine became a statewide service in 2006. Since then, the program has fielded over one million calls from individuals looking for help for themselves or someone they know. The most common needs from callers to 211 Maine this year have been electric service payment assistance, food pantries, and heating fuel payment assistance.

“As a recognized leader in our community, CMP is absolutely committed to supporting the important work we do,” Shirar Patterson expressed, 211 Maine Board of Directors President and President/CEO of Heart of Maine United Way. “We are proud to recognize our partnership with CMP in support of this vital program, which is known as ‘the place to go when you don’t know where else to go.’”

In addition to helping Mainers connect to the spectrum of health and human services, 211 Maine is involved in several other initiatives, including serving as the centralized access point for the State’s Help Me Grow system that helps families with children birth to eight get connected to needed behavioral health or educational services. Other initiatives include serving as Maine’s Opiate Helpline and Problem Gambling Helpline, answering questions about browntail moth caterpillars and COVID-19, and more.

Specialists are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by texting a Maine zip code to 898-211 or by dialing 211. 211 Maine is a collaborative effort of the United Ways of Maine, the State of Maine, and The Opportunity Alliance as the Contact Center Partner.