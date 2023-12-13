Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Dinner

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce (FCCOC) celebrated with members and guests at their Annual Meeting Dinner held Wednesday, Oct. 25 in the North Dining Hall of the University of Maine at Farmington.

During the evening the chamber kicked off their Gerry Wiles Holiday drive by selling balloons which represented funds raised to buy the holiday food for local area families in need.

The evening culminated with the presentation of the Chamber’s annual business awards, where the top three nominees in each category were recognized for their achievements with a certificate of appreciation, and an overall winner from each category was given a plaque from the Chamber for their commitment to excellence and contributions to the community. The Business of the Year Award nominees and awards were as follows:

Community Service Award nominees included Western Maine Play Museum, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, and Titcomb Mountain. United Way of the Tri-Valley Area was named the winner. They demonstrate exceptional customer service, exhibit evidence of continued success and future growth, and promote and contribute to the economic growth of Franklin County.

Business of the Year nominees included Kyes Insurance, Giffords Ice Cream, and Franklin Community Health Network. Kyes Insurance was named Business of the Year. They generously give time, resources and expertise to the community making a difference in Franklin County.

This year’s winner of the FCCOC President’s Award was Greater Franklin Food Council. They are making an impact in the local schools with structured school garden and education programs and impacting the knowledge development of all in the community by providing a wealth of free public events with a myriad of educational programs and resources.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our generous partners who made this evening possible. Gold Sponsors: Franklin Savings Bank, Bangor Savings Bank, and Skowhegan Savings Bank. Silver Sponsors: Genesis- Sandy River Center, Main-Land Development, Comfort Inn & Suites, Franklin Memorial Hospital, Franklin County Children’s Task Force, UCU, Sugarloaf, and Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice. Bronze Sponsors: CMCC Workforce & Professional Development, Mountain Side Powersports, SeniorsPlus, RLH Enterprises, and Otis Federal Credit Union.