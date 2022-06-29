CMCC free high pressure boiler operator training sessions offered

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering free High Pressure Boiler Operator trainings.

The first cohort is Wednesday evenings, July 20 – Oct. 17, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., at ND Paper in Rumford. Registration is required and 10 open seats are available. The second cohort is offered Wednesdays, Sept. 7 – Dec. 14, 6 – 9 p.m., in–person at CMCC in Auburn. Information and links to register for the program are available at https:www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration.

High Pressure Boiler Operator training offers a practical approach, knowledge, and techniques to power plant operation and is designed to prepare the student to sit for the Maine Licensing Exam. Upon completion of the course and the required in-service experience, the student can take the state exam at CMCC. The cost of the exam is covered. Prior to sitting for the exam, students must meet the state requirement for in-service experience as a high pressure boiler operator under a state issued training permit. The average starting wage for a High Pressure Boiler Operator is $42,000 in the Lewiston/Auburn region.

These programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). Participants are eligible for one training course and must be at least 18 years of age; possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet; and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check required. COVID vaccine required for CMCC campus. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

