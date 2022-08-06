CMCC offering free basic life support certification classes

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College is offering free Basic Life Support Certification classes. Each course will run twice, Monday, Aug. and Monday, Aug. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m., and is applicable to students entering any of the several healthcare professions, including Emergency Medical Technician, Nursing, Certified Nursing Assistant, Residential Care, etc. Registration is required here.

The 4-four hour course covers one and two-person adult CPR; child and infant CPR; obstructed airway maneuvers for the conscious and unconscious adult, child, and infant; barrier devices, disease transmission and prevention; introduction to the Automated External Defibrillator; legal and ethical considerations; and special resuscitation situations. Students who have been certified in the past and have let their certification lapse by more than 30 days will need to take this full class.

These programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program. Participants are eligible for one training course and must be at least 18 years of age; possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet; and be a US citizen and/or authorized to work in the US COVID vaccine required for CMCC campus. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.