CMCC offering free CompTIA Security + “Bootcamp” course

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their CompTIA Security + Certificate. Information and registration for the free program is available at centralmaine.cc/workforceapply.

The 60-hour course runs in-person for one week and one day, Monday to Friday, from December 18, 2023 – December 22, 2023 and on Wednesday December 27, 2023 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The CompTIA Security “Bootcamp” Course incorporates best practices in hands-on troubleshooting, ensuring candidates have practical security problem-solving skills required to : assess the security posture of an enterprise environment and implement appropriate security solutions; monitor and secure hybrid environments, including cloud, mobile, etc., operate with an awareness of applicable laws and policies, including principles of governance, risk, and compliance; identify, analyze, and respond to security events and incidents.

This training is instructed by former CMCC Dean of Information Technology, Robert Boucher. Students who successfully complete the course will earn a CompTIA Security + Certificate. The average starting wage for Security+ support specialists trend at $40,500.

This training joins several other free trainings offered by Workforce and Professional Development including NCCER Project Supervision, Computer Support Specialist featuring CompTIA IT (Information Technology) Fundamental+ and A+, Certified Pharmacy Technician, and the Welding Academy.

This program is funded by Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). The course materials and exam fee are also covered. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. A criminal background check may be required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset. Candidates are only eligible to participate in one MJRP program being offered at any of the seven colleges in the Maine Community College System.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.