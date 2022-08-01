CMCC offering free Welding Academy

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in the welding field. The Welding Academy Program is a free program that provides three consecutive, 40-hour weeks of hands-on training, taught by an industry expert. The program begins Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 and new cohorts begin every three weeks. Successful candidates complete 120 hours of in-person course instruction at CMCC in Auburn on brand new state-of-the-art equipment. The curriculum includes safety training, tool and equipment use, how to make different types of welds and how to test the strength of those welds. Types of welds include out of position T welds, groove welds, vertical welds, stick and flux core, oxy cutting, plasma cutting, non-destructive and destructive testing and more.

Support services may be available to eligible candidates through Eastern Maine Development Corporation and/or Community Concepts. Students who successfully complete the course will be eligible for immediate employment.



This program is funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check and current vaccination records will be required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.



To register for the program please visit https://www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration or please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280. Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.