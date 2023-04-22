CMCC offers free multi-language learner welding academy

AUBURN – The Workforce and Professional Development Office at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering a free Welding Academy training focused on multi-language learners, Monday – Friday, May 22, 2023 – June 16, 2023, 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM. Information and links to register for the program are available at www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration.

This is an opportunity for multi-language learners who are looking for education and training in the field of welding and will include intensive English instruction. Learn a new trade! This high-demand field includes jobs in the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, agriculture and construction industries, and the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. The course covers a variety of welding techniques, including MIG & TIG welding, industry-standard weld joints, print reading, basic metallurgy, sheet metal forming, tube welding, and grinding & polishing.

The class will have a tutor from Lewiston Adult Education and will need to complete the CASAS exam (Comprehensive Adult Student Assessment System) with Lewiston Adult Education by calling 207-795-4141 for an exam appointment.

This training joins several other free training courses currently offered at CMCC including CompTIA Security+, Network +, Certified Pharmacy Technician and Computer Support & Information Specialists.

Programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). Participants are eligible for one training and must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check will be required. This Welding Academy cohort may apply to asylum seekers. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.