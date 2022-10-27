CMCC offers free Refrigerant Certificate trainings

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering four free 608 Refrigerant Certificate Trainings November 8 & 10, December 6 & 8, 2022, and January 3 & 5, February 7 & 9, 2023, from 5 – 8 p.m. Each training is 6 hours in length. Information and links to register for the program are available at https:www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration.

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) 608 Refrigerant Certification for Small Appliances (Self Study) course at CMCC is designed to prepare technicians for the EPA 608 certification exam: 1) Core Certification (general knowledge of refrigerants), 2) Type 1 (repair and service of small appliances using refrigerant), Type 2 (high pressure refrigerant i.e., Ductless Mini Split Heat Pumps, and/or Type 3 (Universal License) It is not intended to be formal refrigeration training course. Technicians who take this course should be familiar with basic vapor — compression refrigeration cycle and common service equipment and procedures.

Access to desktop, laptop or tablet with internet connection is needed. Desktop computers are available on campus at CMCC.

This training joins several other free trainings currently offered at CMCC including, CompTIA Security+ and Network + trainings, Basic Life Support, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Computer Support & Information Specialists as well as the free Welding Academy.

Programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). Participants are eligible for one training and must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check and Covid vaccination records will be required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an

occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for

Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer.

For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.