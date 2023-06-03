CMCC offers free trainings in June: Refrigeration 608 & Introduction to Phlebotomy Techniques

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is offering free trainings in June.

June 13 – August 10, 2023, free Refrigeration 608 training, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 – 6 p.m. Upon completion of the Refrigeration 608 training, students will be able to do a variety of things including: identify the components and explain the application and operation of the basic refrigeration cycle and heat transfer, test equipment, and demonstrate accepted refrigeration applications. The EPA approved refrigerant handling exam (EPA 608), is included in this free course. Students who successfully complete the course will be eligible for immediate employment. Access to a Windows-based desktop, laptop or tablet with internet connection is needed.

June 13 – July 28, 2023, free Introduction to Phlebotomy Techniques training, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 – 8 p.m. Students who successfully complete the course will be eligible to sit for the National Healthcareer Association exam since the course includes the hands-on live stick component. The average starting wage for a phlebotomist in this region is $32,400 with tremendous opportunity for advancement.

Information and links to register for the programs is available at www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration or call 207-755-5280 or 207-755-5379.

These courses join several other free offerings by Workforce and Professional Development including CompTIA Security+ and Network + trainings, Basic Life Support, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Computer Support & Information Specialists, Heat Pump Installer, TIPS training and SERVSAFE training.

All programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). Participants are eligible for one training and must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check will be required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been impacted by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.

About Central Maine Community College: The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College provides customized training programs to business, government, nonprofit and other organizations throughout Androscoggin, Oxford, Franklin, and Lincoln counties. In addition, they offer both non-credit classes and certification programs on a wide range of subject matter. Their mission is to support community and promote economic development by offering the highest quality training and professional development courses to business and industry coupled with access to training grants for new and expanding businesses.