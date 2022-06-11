CMCC partnering with Lewiston Adult Education for free Certified Nursing Assistant training

AUBURN – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College is partnering with Lewiston Adult Education Office and offering free Certified Nursing Assistant training July 14 to Sept. 16, 2022.

Information and links to register for the program are available at https:www.bit.ly/CWPDRegistration. Perspective students also need to register and pass entrance assessments with Lewiston Adult Education at 207-784-2928.

The CNA students learn introductory concepts or nursing care, including anatomy, nutritional and medication care, and disease management, and is taught by a registered nurse. Successful candidates complete 130 hours of in-person course instruction including clinical experience. The skills lab and exam are also free.

Students who successfully complete the course will be eligible for immediate employment. Three additional cohorts are planned beginning with Oxford Hills Adult Education in October 2022, Lewiston again January 2023 and Region 9 Adult Education March 2023.

This program is funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check and current flu and Covid vaccination records will be required. Additionally, candidates in MJRP-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Central Maine Community College is an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution and employer. For more information visit www.cmcc.edu/eeoc or contact Human Resources at (207) 755-5396.