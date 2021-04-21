Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty donates to United Way of Tri-Valley Area

FARMINGTON – On Wednesday, Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty presented a gift of appreciation to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area for their tremendous effort in assisting the community through the pandemic during the past year. Sandy River Realty presented a $3,000 check with the hope that the donation helps replenish United Way’s resources so they may continue to assist the community in the coming year.

The donation was presented to United Way director Lisa Laflin by Brooklyn McLean of Coldwell Banker. Brooklyn, Sandy River Realty’s newest sales agent, grew up in North Anson and is very familiar with the people and the towns throughout our region. She has completed all educational requirements for the real estate license, and she is ready to assist anyone looking for a motivated, hard-working agent.

Brooklyn can be reached by calling Sandy River Realty, (207) 778-6333. To reach United Way, please call (207) 778-5048.