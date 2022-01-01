Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty gives back to the Travis Mills Foundation

FARMINGTON – Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty recently made a donation to the Travis Mills Foundation. The company chose this organization not only because they wanted to give back, but because they understand and appreciate their patriotism, dedication, and willingness to sacrifice everything for our country.

Christine Johnson, Events and Community Outreach Coordinator for the Travis Mills Foundation, accepted the donation on the foundation’s behalf.

The Travis Mills Foundation is a nonprofit organization, formed to benefit and assist post 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation. The veteran and their families receive an all-inclusive, all-expenses paid, barrier-free vacation to Maine where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation in Maine’s great outdoors.

To make a donation, please visit www.travismills.org If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering at the foundation, please contact volunteer coordinator John Romac at john@travismillsfoundation.org