Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty recognizes top producing agents of 2021

FARMINGTON – Sandy River Realty is proud to announce its 2021 award-winning top producing agents.

This exceptional achievement ranks them among the top Coldwell Banker independent sales professionals worldwide. Our real estate professionals are there every step of the way, going above and beyond to help you buy or sell your property and provide top-notch customer service. With a strong commitment and understanding of the local real estate market, they each worked hard to meet and exceed the expectations of their buyers and seller clients, and we are very proud of their efforts.

Their extensive knowledge and understanding of the overall real estate industry and communities within western Maine exemplify the success embodied by both awards. Agents who qualified for the International Sterling Society, which is awarded to the top 17% of all Coldwell Banker agents worldwide, include: Juanita Bean Smith. Agents who qualified for the International Diamond Society, which is awarded to the top 11% of all Coldwell Banker agents worldwide, include; Charlotte Lane, Dan Nash, Eric Kinney, Keri Davis, and Wendy Wright. Agents who qualified for the International President’s Circle, which is awarded to the top 7% of all Coldwell Banker agents worldwide, include; Gary Paling and Stewart Durrell.

We are proud of these and each of our dedicated and experienced agents, all of whom are ready to help you sell your home or find the perfect property for you! We look forward to a busy and successful 2022. Become a real estate professional for Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty and you could be part of next year’s awards! We are always looking to add to the success of our team! Call us at 207-778-6333 or stop in today for all your real estate needs.