Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty recognizes top producing agents of 2022

FARMINGTON – Sandy River Realty is proud to announce its 2022 award-winning top producing agents.

This exceptional achievement ranks them among the top Coldwell Banker independent sales professionals worldwide. These real estate professionals are there every step of the way, going above and beyond to help you buy or sell your property and provide top-notch customer service. With a strong commitment and understanding of the local real estate market, they each worked hard to meet and exceed the expectations of their buyers and seller clients, and Sandy River Realty is very proud of their efforts.

Their extensive knowledge and understanding of the overall real estate industry and communities within western Maine exemplify the success embodied by both awards. Agents who qualified for the International Sterling Society, which is awarded to the top 17% of all Coldwell Banker agents worldwide, include: Wendy Wright, Gary Paling, Keri Davis and Charlotte Lane. Agents who qualified for the International Diamond Society, which is awarded to the top 11% of all Coldwell Banker agents worldwide, include Ian Luker and Stew Durrell.

“We are proud of these and each of our dedicated and experienced agents, all of whom are ready to help you sell your home or find the perfect property for you! We look forward to a busy and successful 2023. Become a real estate professional for Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty and you could be part of next year’s awards! We are always looking to add to the success of our team,” the staff at Sandy River Realty said. Call them at 207-778-6333 or stop in today for all your real estate needs.