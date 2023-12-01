Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty welcomes Annabelle Blanchard to their sales team

FARMINGTON – Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty is pleased to welcome Annabelle Blanchard to its growing team of real estate agents. She has successfully completed the education, testing and licensing procedures as required by the Maine Real Estate Commission and has started assisting clients in their real estate transactions.

Blanchard grew up in Old Orchard Beach and graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. She recently ended her 11.5 years of service in the Maine Army National Guard as a staff sergeant in the Logistics field. She served in Afghanistan (OEF) in 2013-2014. In 2019, Annabelle moved from New Gloucester to Phillips to develop a raw 57 acre parcel with her husband and two young children. They built their own tiny timber frame and have been trying off grid since.

Blanchard is passionate about home ownership and financial freedom. Call (207) 210-2005 or email her at annabelle@sandyriverrealty.com today to dream up your next adventure.