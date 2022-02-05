Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty welcomes Ian Luker to the Sales Team

FARMINGTON – Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty is pleased to welcome Ian Luker to its growing team of real estate agents. Ian has successfully completed the education, testing and licensing procedures as required by the Maine Real Estate Commission and has started assisting clients in their real estate transactions.

Ian Luker grew up in Industry and currently resides in Farmington. He graduated from Mt. Blue High School and later graduated from University of Maine at Farmington acquiring his B.A. in Psychology. He loves spending time with his family, being outdoors, sports, disc golfing, hunting, fishing, and being around friends and the people he loves. Ian has worked in the service industry his whole life and loves meeting and working with new people! He is very honest, trustworthy and has a very strong work ethic. He is also very enthusiastic, outgoing and excited to help anyone with their real estate dreams, whether it is buying and or selling their home.

Call and let Ian guide you through all the phases of the real estate process. If you wish to contact him, please call him at (207) 491-8548, or email him at i.luker@sandyriverrealty.com.