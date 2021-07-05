Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty welcomes Max Wright

FARMINGTON – Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty is pleased to welcome Max Wright as its newest real estate agent.

Max successfully completed the education, testing and licensing procedures as required by the Maine Real Estate Commission and he is ready to start assisting clients with their real estate needs.

Max was raised in the small town of Weld. He graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. He is very familiar with Franklin County and the surrounding counties. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.

If you are looking for your first home, to relocate, or just have a question, Max is your guy! Max is a very determined and hardworking individual ready to help you with any of your real estate related needs or questions. Please feel free to contact Max at (207) 320-8067 or by email to max@sandyriverrealty.com.