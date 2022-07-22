Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty welcomes Megan White to their sales team

FARMINGTON – Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty is pleased to welcome Megan White to its growing team of real estate agents.

She has successfully completed the education, testing and licensing procedures as required by the Maine Real Estate Commission and has started assisting clients in their real estate transactions.

Megan is a Maine resident and was raised in Bangor, Maine. She moved to the Farmington area for her senior year, graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 2016 and now is a current resident of Jay, Maine.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and cats. Megan has worked in various service industries for years and loves meeting new people. She is very determined and hardworking and can’t wait to help you out with your real estate needs.

Call and let Megan guide you through all the phases of the real estate process. If you wish to contact her, please call her at (207) 478-6502, or email her at megan@sandyriverrealty.com.