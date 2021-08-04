Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty welcomes two new agents

FARMINGTON – Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty is pleased to welcome Chris Bessey and Jessica Hannah to its growing team of real estate agents. Jessica and Chris have successfully completed the education, testing and licensing procedures as required by the Maine Real Estate Commission and they’ve both started assisting clients in their real estate transactions.

Chris Bessey is a native of Franklin County and longtime resident of Jay. He is a graduate of Jay High School (’88) and the University of Maine at Farmington (’92), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Community Health Education with a minor in Coaching. Chris worked for 14 years at the Otis Paper Mill in Jay and then helped start a successful family screen printing business in Livermore Falls. Currently, he is the head baseball coach at the University of Maine at Farmington, a position he has held for 12 years, as well as the assistant Sports Information Director for the college. Chris enjoys real estate and working with buyers and sellers. He is a hardworking, motivated agent who builds relationships with his clients while helping them find their forever home. In his free time, Chris is a member and avid golfer at Wilson Lake Country Club and when he is not on a baseball diamond or golf course, he loves spending time with family and friends. If you wish to contact Chris, call him at 207-212-8935, or email him at chrisbessey@sandyriverrealty.com.

Jessica was born in Bangor and spent most of her childhood in Waldo County. During high school she lived in Jackman, located just sixteen miles from the Canadian border. Before obtaining her real estate license, Jessica spent four years driving a school bus and one year as a commercial truck driver. In her free time, she enjoys joy rides, gardening and making memories with her husband, daughter, and dog. Jessica has always enjoyed the scenery that Maine has to offer. Jessica is a hard worker, very loyal, and ready to represent clients, whether they are buyers or sellers. If you wish to contact Jessica, call her at 207-974-8632, or email her at jessica@sandyriverrealty.com