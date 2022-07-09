Community Resiliency Workshop 6 p.m. Monday in Jay

JAY – The public is invited to join a Community Resiliency Workshop 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at the Jay Town Office. The workshop precedes a selectboard meeting.

The Town of Jay is eligible to apply for a $50,000 grant aimed at community resiliency. The Community Resilience Partnership has over 70 project examples that require no financial match (list can be viewed here). Town officials are looking for input on what our community priorities should be in regards to this grant. More information is also available on our website at jay-maine.org.