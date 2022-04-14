Connecting Women to Construction Careers coming May 4

FARMINGTON – New Ventures Maine has opened registration for a free, 90-minute workshop designed for women to explore high-wage careers within the construction trades in Maine.

Connecting Women to Construction Careers will be offered on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. online.

This is an opportunity to learn about low-cost or no-cost training programs and job opportunities in a variety of in-demand construction careers in Maine.

“We held two workshops on construction trades last month and had interest from a number of potential participants for an alternate date, so we are planning a new session,” said Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau, New Ventures Maine Workforce Development Manager.

Previous participants provided the following feedback:

“I was very interested to hear about the apprenticeship programs, as I was apprehensive of starting a job with which I had little experience. But hearing that employers actively look for people to train gave me a new sense of hope.”

“(The presenter) was very respectful and knowledgeable, presenting information in a way that made me feel confident in my goals not in spite of being a woman, but BECAUSE of it. The video interviews were great, too. Thank you!”

“We know there are contractors who are looking to hire this spring,” said Senechal-Jandreau, “so we want to provide current information to women, not only about training, education, and earn-while-you-learn opportunities, but also good-paying trade jobs with benefits that currently exist in our state.”

For more details and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEBuildYourCareer or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092.