Consolidated Communications provides tips for taking a hands-on approach to data privacy protection

PORTLAND – Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, is sharing resources and tips to take a hands-on approach to the protection of personal information and to increase awareness of data security best practices.

“The threat of a data breach can cause tremendous anxiety, creating a feeling of helplessness for victims of cyberattacks,” said Aaron Reason, senior director of Network Security for Consolidated. “Being proactive to ensure your private information is protected and being diligent in this effort can go a long way. For our Consolidated employees and customers, our teams work to provide education about the steps they too can take to protect their data.”

The privacy and security of customer data is of the highest importance for Consolidated, which this week joins in the national celebration of Data Privacy Week to spread awareness about online privacy for customers and others in the company’s service areas. The goal of Data Privacy Week is twofold: to help individuals understand that they have the power to manage their data, and to help organizations understand why it is important that they respect their users’ data.

Every online activity generates a trail of data. Websites, apps and services collect data on users’ behaviors, interests, and purchases. Sometimes this includes personal data, like Social Security and driver’s license numbers. It can even include health data – think about how a smartwatch counts and records movement and location.

While it is true individuals and organizations cannot control how each byte of data is shared and processed, steps can be taken to fortify data protection. In many cases, data sharing controls can be implemented in a few simple steps. Remembering that personal information is precious is important for everyone and being selective with how it is shared is vital to data security.

To best protect personal data, the National Cybersecurity Alliance recommends following some simple cybersecurity tips, which it calls the ‘Core 4.’

Consolidated encourages consumers to follow these steps and review additional data privacy resources, including how to manage privacy settings on websites, mobile apps and streaming platforms, to better manage personal information and make informed decisions about data sharing practices. For more information about Data Privacy Week and how to get involved, visit https://staysafeonline.org/programs/data-privacy-week/.

Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCA, the nation’s leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.