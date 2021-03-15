Dwyer to join CVA’s leadership and alpine staff

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Carrabassett Valley Academy’s Head of School Kate Webber Punderson has announced the upcoming addition of Kirk Dwyer to CVA’s senior administration and coaching team.

Dwyer is currently the executive director and alpine program director at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV). In this role he oversees alpine, snowboard, freestyle and Nordic, as well as all the areas needed to support those programs. Over his five-year tenure Dwyer had an immediate and significant impact on SSCV. In partnership with the Vail community he built the Golden Peak Expansion and constructed their new clubhouse, while strengthening their coaching staff and increasing the quality of their athletic programs.

Prior to arriving at Vail, Dwyer served as headmaster at Burke Mountain Academy (BMA) for 16 years. During his time at BMA, in addition to ensuring the smooth operations of the academy, he served as president of Burke Mountain Ski Area and coached alpine athletes. Notably, Dwyer was Mikaela Shiffrin’s primary coach during her time at BMA. Dwyer began his coaching and school administration career at Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS). In his 25 years at GMVS he coached men and women, was a classroom teacher and assistant headmaster. He grew up in Maine and has a home in South Harpswell. He and his wife Robin are looking forward to moving to the area this spring and getting to know everyone in the community.

“Kirk brings a nearly unmatched level of experience, professionalism and achievement to CVA programs already on the rise,” Punderson said. “His role here will be focused on advancing our strategic initiatives in the area of athletics. In the immediate future, and in partnership with Sugarloaf, he will lead the efforts to increase training volume on the mountain through the addition of a surface lift. He will also serve as alpine technical director and on-hill coach. Sean Chatellard, our alpine program director, will work in partnership with Kirk and our strong team of alpine coaches to set the bar even higher with a long-term and competitive vision.”

Chatellard added, “Kirk’s addition to our team is very exciting news for the direction CVA Alpine is currently headed, Kirk’s world class expertise and extended experience in the ski racing industry will not only solidify all the hard work the Alpine staff has put into our program these past few years, but will also help propel us forward into new horizons. Exciting things are happening in our community and I very much look forward to working closely with Kirk and taking things to the next level.”

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to join the CVA community,” Dwyer said. “I grew up in Maine and despite my years of working in Vermont I have always considered myself a Maine native. I have spent considerable time at Sugarloaf over the years and understand the strong history of snow sports based on a great mountain as the foundation. There are great opportunities at CVA and Sugarloaf. The highest goal for a program, athlete, or coach is to be the best we can be. I look forward to working with all of you with this aspiration.”