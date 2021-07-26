Dyan Macomber assumes VP position at Bangor Savings

FARMINGTON – Dyan Macomber has accepted the position of Vice President, Relationship Manager with Bangor Savings Bank.

A graduate of The New England School of Banking, Dyan has over 20 years of banking experience that include roles as a teller, branch supervisor and commercial loan assistant. For the last 8 years Dyan has served as the Branch Manager for Bangor Savings Bank’s Farmington location.

“We are very happy that Dyan has accepted this new role as Relationship Manager with Bangor Savings Bank,” said Skip Bates, Senior Vice President, Main Street Banking. “We value Dyan as a team member and are confident that her experience and breadth of knowledge will be an asset to her clients.”

A lifelong resident of the Farmington area, Dyan believes in contributing to the success of her community. She is an active member of the Event and Finance Committees of the United Way of the Tri Valley Area, for which she is also a past Board member.

Dyan will be based in Bangor Savings Bank’s Main Street location in Farmington, serving the small business needs of the surrounding area.