Economic Development, Adult Education expand access to free computer courses to Greater Franklin region

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development, alongside both adult education centers at Spruce Mountain (RSU 73) and Franklin County (RSU 9, 58, & 78), secured generous funding for a three-year pilot program to provide free and accessible computer courses for beginners through business owners, budding entrepreneurs, and anyone wanting to learn more about various computer programs. Funders of this program include the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation, The Betterment Fund, and the Maine Community Foundation. The funding awarded is $225,000 over three years.

The partnership will be hiring an instructor who can travel to the far reaches of the northern Franklin County border to Livermore, Livermore Falls, and Fayette. The instructor will deliver high-quality, custom classes to ensure our region is digitally prepared for the expansion of broadband connectivity. If you are interested in becoming an instructor for this rewarding position, check below for details.

“We’re excited and energized by our Franklin County partners’ focus on building digital skills in the region and working to ensure that everyone can benefit from the investment in broadband infrastructure across the county,” said Maggie Drummond-Bahl, Strategic Partnership Director for Maine Connectivity Authority. “This county-wide commitment by economic development and adult education partners is a great step toward closing the digital divide and using technology to unlock the benefits of telehealth and workforce training.”

These classes are for anyone wanting to learn more about computers, not just those applying for jobs or currently in the workforce. With all three tiers of learning offered for varying comfortability with technology, we want greater Franklin County residents to imagine being able to join the exciting computer world by sending emails and pictures, Skype with your loved ones with confidence, or learning more about PowerPoint, Quickbooks, or Google Analytics. If you don’t own a laptop, one can be provided for you to enjoy your new skills while you are enrolled in the course. These courses will teach learners how to communicate easily with their community, healthcare providers, the business community, and the world at large. There are also internet service subsidies for those who qualify.

Contact your local adult education center today to sign up for this free course. Spruce Mountain (207) 897-6406 or Franklin County (207) 778-3460.

If you are interested in becoming the County-Wide Computer Connections Teacher, inquire at Spruce Mountain or Franklin County Adult Education Center.