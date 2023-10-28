Executive Director and President of Care and Share Food Closet, Inc. retires

FARMINGTON – Leiza Hiltz Scerbo, the Executive Director and President of Care And Share Food Closet, Inc. has retired as of October 4, 2023. She is very proud of the progress and expansion the food closet has made over the near decade of time she has been able to participate in the growth of this charity. Mostly important to her has been all the other Volunteers, Directors, Officers, and Donors who have been the key to its success. She wishes all to know, “Every volunteer and donor has brought new skills and ideas to the operation of this growing charity. I am eternally grateful to all who have worked hard to make this charity a giving resource to those who are in need in the area.”

Care And Share Food Closet, Inc. is a registered Maine charity with 501c3 status. The area needs and the services of the food closet has doubled over the past year. They are the proud sponsor of the Eustis/Stratton Food Closet. Care And Share has also contracted with St. Joseph’s Nutritional Center of Farmington by delivering food to them weekly for distribution to others who are in need.

Care And Share Food Closet, Inc. is located at 508 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. The phone number is 1-207-778-0508. The hours are Monday-Friday noon to 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Leiza also wishes for everyone to please remember this is the season of holidays and of heightened needs. Every donation makes a difference and helps prevent hunger locally. Those who can, may to donate in kind at the food closet or monetarily to Care And Share Food Closet, Inc. by sending a check to P. O. Box 38, West Farmington, ME 04992 or through the donate button on the website https://www.careandsharefoodcloset.org/ .

Congratulations to Susan French who has been voted in as the new President of the corporation.