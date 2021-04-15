Farmhouse Beer Garden reopening

FARMINGTON — The Farmhouse Beer Garden will open it’s doors again on Thursday April 15. The owners want to thank everyone in Farmington for their patronage as they look forward to the new season. They will offer outdoor dining and take-out at their nostalgic 1850’s farmhouse. Enjoy the beautiful views while enjoying artisan pizza and local Maine beer. The Beer Garden has 12 local beers on draft, as well as bottled beer, and a nice selection of wines—a large selection of Maine-made sodas and plenty of non-alcoholic drinks for people of all ages. There is a swing for the kids as well as Corn Hole. Dogs are welcome on a leash. Throughout the summer, they will have live music on the weekends. New this year, the Farmhouse has opened their renovated Barn to escape the rain or stormy weather. They will have live music this Saturday night to start off the new season. They will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. For more information call: 207-578-435