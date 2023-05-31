Farmington Franklin Savings Bank Lobby & ATM temporarily closed

FARMINGTON – On Saturday afternoon, the Franklin Savings Bank experienced an issue with underground powerlines at the Farmington branch, causing the location to remain without power. The Farmington branch lobby and ATM will be closed until the power is fully restored and the necessary work is completed. The Wilton branch, located at 603 Main Street, is open with extended hours in the meantime. Wilton branch open hours: drive-thru, 7:30 a.m.; lobby, 8 a.m.

“The safety and convenience of our customers are of paramount importance and we are working with our contractors to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out efficiently and effectively. We hope to reopen on Friday, June 2, though we will publish updates as they come.”

Updates on the progress of the power restoration and completion of the work at the Farmington branch will be posted on the Bank’s social media channels, the website, door signage at the branch, on WKTJ and onlie. Customers are encouraged to follow the Bank on Facebook and Instagram, as well as visit the website at FranklinSavings.Bank to stay informed about the latest developments.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this unexpected power outage and temporary closure of the Farmington branch. The contractors and the entire team at Franklin Savings Bank are dedicated to resolving this issue as quickly as possible, ensuring that our valued customers can access our services without any disruptions.”

For further information or assistance, please contact the customer service team at (207) 778-3339. As a reminder, mobile, online and telebanking services are available 24/7 for your convenience.