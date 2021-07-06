Farmington Grange recognizes long time members

FARMINGTON – On June 12 a special meeting was held by the Farmington Grange #12 at its hall in West Farmington. It was an “in person” affair, thanks to the vaccination status of the members and a welcome relief from virtual meetings.

The occasion was the recognition and presentation of certificates to several long standing members of Farmington Grange and also of Millstream Grange in Vienna.

The evening began with music by the trio “Jenny, Joni and Zinnia” singing a few favorite hymns in three part harmony with guitar accompaniment.

Paul Mills spoke on the history of the Farmington Grange through its 147 years and its several locations in town, settling into the former Free Will Baptist Church in 1938. The 1876 West Farmington building, was donated to the organization by the Davis Family. The Grange formerly met in a grist mill in North Farmington, Drummond Hall on Broadway and in its own building on Front St.

Following the program State Grange Deputy and Farmington Grange member Robert Smith presented certificates for continuous Grange membership to the following:

Millstream Grange members: Beth Libby-40 yrs, Mathew Dunn – 40 yrs, Judy Dunn – 50 yrs.

Farmington Grange members: Julie Libby-25 yrs, Brian Libby, Kevin Libby and Paul Mills – 40 yrs, Gerry Libby – 60 yrs, Patricia Libby – 70 yrs

Pat Libby has also been Sate Grange secretary and secretary for Farmington Grange for over 40 years, her husband Gerry serving as Treasurer for 40 years.

Farmington Grange always welcomes new members. If interested in learning more about this agriculturally oriented organization call 778-2932, or see its Facebook page.