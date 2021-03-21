Farmington Police Officer Brandon Sholan promoted to sergeant

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Police Department is pleased to announce the promotion of Officer Brandon Sholan to the rank of sergeant.

Sgt. Sholan was promoted during a physically distanced ceremony held at the department on March 19 and attended by fellow officers, town officials, his girlfriend, Taylor Rand, and his father Tom Dolbier.

Police Chief Kenneth Charles remarked that he has known Sgt. Sholan for several years and recognized his service as a firefighter for the town of Farmington, corrections officer with Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Maine State Prison, and during his time at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

“It has been a pleasure watching Sgt. Sholan develop as a person and police officer,” Charles said. Sergeant Sholan began his new responsibilities just a few hours after receiving his promotion.