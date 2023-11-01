Farmington Public Library awarded grant to expand services to homebound patrons

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library is pleased to announce that earlier this year they were awarded a Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Libraries grant for $10,000. The aim of this grant is to increase accessibility of library services for patrons who face challenges in getting to the library building.

FPL is planning to implement a range of services tailored to meet the needs of these members of our community. Some of the proposed services include:

-Delivery of library materials to assisted living facilities and patron homes within a certain radius

-Expanding the library collection in accessible formats such as large print books, digital audiobooks and ebooks, and more

-Tablets with cellular data enabled to loan out so patrons may more easily access electronic resources

The Farmington Public Library is committed to actively involving the community in shaping these services. Members of the community, especially those who face challenges getting to the library building, are encouraged to provide valuable feedback on these proposed services. The information received from community members will play a crucial role in tailoring these services to meet the needs of patrons.

To facilitate the feedback process, the Library invites community members to fill out a short survey to let them know your thoughts on these proposed services. An online survey is posted on the Library’s website, www.farmington.lib.me.us, and paper copies of the survey are at the library. If you cannot get to the library or take the online survey, please call the library at 207-778-4312 to request one. Library staff will happily mail a copy of the survey with a self-addressed return envelope. You do not need to be a current patron of FPL to take the survey–everyone who lives in the area is encouraged to provide feedback. All input is welcome, not only about the services mentioned above but also any ideas for other things the library can help provide for the community and ways they can increase their accessibility.

Alternatively, patrons are also welcome to call the library during open hours and ask to speak with Library Director Jessica Casey. She would love to hear everyone’s thoughts and ideas on how the Farmington Public Library can better serve all members of this community. Casey has already started working with a few of the assisted living facilities in town, making plans to bring a selection of library materials that will be swapped out every couple weeks and setting up times to help get people connected to the CloudLibrary to access digital audiobooks and ebooks. Casey states “We are excited to be able to offer these new services, and I’m looking forward to hearing what people think the library can do to better serve our community. The library is for everyone, and I’m so glad we’re able to make our services more accessible thanks to this grant

opportunity.”