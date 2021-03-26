FBLA members compete virtually

FARMINGTON – This year the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference was held virtually. Students from the Mt. Blue High School and Foster Career and Technical Education Center FBLA had the opportunity to participate in numerous competitive events in the business field and attend workshops. The following awards were received:
Advertising, 1st Mariah Thomas
Agribusiness, 3rd Mariah Malinowski
Business Communications, 2nd Haven Doyle
Intro to Business, 2nd Meren Zeliger
Intro to Business Communications, 2nd Meren Zeliger
Networking Infrastructure, 1st Alexis Johnson
Organizational Leadership , 3rd Charles Eng and a $1000 Scholarship to Thomas College