FBLA members compete virtually

FARMINGTON – This year the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference was held virtually. Students from the Mt. Blue High School and Foster Career and Technical Education Center FBLA had the opportunity to participate in numerous competitive events in the business field and attend workshops. The following awards were received:

Advertising, 1st Mariah Thomas

Agribusiness, 3rd Mariah Malinowski

Business Communications, 2nd Haven Doyle

Intro to Business, 2nd Meren Zeliger

Intro to Business Communications, 2nd Meren Zeliger

Networking Infrastructure, 1st Alexis Johnson

Organizational Leadership , 3rd Charles Eng and a $1000 Scholarship to Thomas College