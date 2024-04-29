Fidium Fiber expands to Livermore Falls, all-new fiber internet now available

LIVERMORE FALLS — Fidium Fiber is now available to more than 3,000 homes and businesses in Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay, Maine. With the recently announced availability for the Wilton-area, more than 6,800 residents in Livermore, Livermore Falls, Jay, Wilton, Chesterville, Dixfield and Fayette can now connect to symmetrical multi-gig internet speeds and all the benefits that come with access to high-speed fiber connection.

“We are excited to be bringing Fidium Fiber to Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay,” said Sarah Davis, vice president of market development for Consolidated Communications. “Fiber transforms how we live and work, whether it’s being able to work from home, take advantage of virtual education and healthcare options, or stream our favorite entertainment. With expanded fiber access with Fidium, the future is bright for these communities.”

Today, more than 250,000 Maine homes and businesses have access to Fidium Fiber, an increase of 45% in the last year. Residents and businesses can now register for updates to learn more about Fidium expansion and service availability.

Fidium Fiber delivers multi-gig-speed internet without contracts, installation fees or data caps. All Fidium plans offer reliable, symmetrical speeds from 100 Mbps to 2 Gigs (2000 Mbps). Fidium Fiber also offers VoIP phone service plans, and features speeds that allow customers to seamlessly stream their preferred TV and entertainment.

For small businesses and entrepreneurs, Fidium@Work delivers the same reliability and flexibility with multi-gig speeds and additional robust business features to help businesses stay connected.

Fidium representatives will be visiting the community soon, taking part in local events and sharing more information about service options and availability. To learn more and sign up for Fidium today, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com/FidiumFiber, Twitter.com/FidiumFiber, Instagram.com/FidiumFiber and YouTube.com/FidiumFiber.