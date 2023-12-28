Fidium Fiber internet expansion in southern Franklin County scheduled to begin in January

WILTON – Fidium Fiber is expanding service of its all-fiber internet network to more than 6,800 homes and businesses in Livermore, Wilton, Chesterville, Dixfield, Fayette and Jay, Maine. Construction is scheduled to begin as soon as January 2, with additional build-out scheduled for the coming weeks. Through this expansion, thousands of local residents and business owners in these communities will gain access to Fidium’s multi-gig speed fiber internet service.

Fidium Fiber has issued a construction notice for the public. The work of installing new fiber optic lines along roads and in public utility areas requires some digging and climbing of utility poles. Crews will be working along the edge of private property within the public right-of-way and/or public utility easements. This work may require some temporary traffic detours, noise and dust. Paint markings and/or flags may be placed in areas where construction is active. Flags will be removed once work is complete in the area. Crews will work quickly, cleaning up after themselves and will aim to minimize any disruption.

“We know this work could be inconvenient for our community and appreciate your patience while we upgrade neighborhoods to 100% fiber internet. More information on the fiber build progress will be shared with town and city officials, as well as residents. Mailers, door hangers and construction alerts will be distributed to keep the public informed, and Fidium representatives will be visiting neighborhoods to share more about what to expect during construction and how to sign up to be the first notified as soon as service is ready to install.”

To learn more about the fiber internet construction process and sign up for updates on our progress, visit FidiumFiber.com/Expanding.

Citizens with specific construction questions or concerns should contact 1.877.769.4771.

When: Fiber infrastructure construction will begin soon in the local community, with exact start dates varying by location.

Where: Construction will impact specific areas within Livermore, Wilton, Chesterville, Dixfield, Fayette and Jay, Maine, noted in the image and online.