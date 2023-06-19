Fidium Fiber nears completion of Franklin County broadband expansion project

MAINE – With enhanced speeds, reliable connectivity and the ability to power even the most bandwidth intensive applications, like streaming and gaming, fiber internet access is becoming the new norm for broadband services.

Fidium Fiber is now available in the Farmington and Rangeley areas, which includes residential and business services to 12 Franklin County communities: Chesterville, Dallas Plantation, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Temple and East Wilton. Anyone looking to find out if Fidium is available for their home or business may visit www.FidiumFiber.com.

Fidium will be completing some underground construction in July, which will complete the Franklin County expansion project.

This expansion results in more than 10,000 homes and businesses in Franklin County gaining access to Fidium Fiber. With the addition of these communities, more than 190,000 homes and businesses throughout Maine can now order Fidium Fiber at home or at work.

In addition, Fidium Fiber has started on construction projects in Somerset County. This includes the communities of Madison and Skowhegan, and portions of Anson, Canaan, Cornville, Norridgewock and Starks. Fidium continues to work in conjunction with the Maine Connectivity Authority, towns and municipalities, and other local partners to identify opportunities for expansion of Fidium Fiber across the state.

Beyond its on-paper benefits, the return on investment from broadband in rural markets across Maine is significant. Increasing access and usage of reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure in rural areas and the online education and employment opportunities that come with it can lead to higher property values, increased job and population growth, higher rates of new business formation, and lower unemployment rates, according to the Brookings Institute.

“High-quality broadband has become more important to consumers every year. Fiber broadband exceeds all other types of delivery in every single measurement of broadband quality, including speeds, uptime, latency, jitter, and power consumption,” says Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association. “For the consumer this has real-world impacts, like more productivity, better access to health care and education, more entrepreneurism, and the option of more rural living. For society, this means more sustainability and, ultimately, digital equity.”

Fidium Fiber, a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds, brings new growth opportunities to residences and small businesses across its Maine communities. A gig (1,000 mbps) of symmetrical Internet used to only be available to businesses at a price of as much as $1,000, and today it is accessible to a consumer for $70.

With advancements in access and affordability, Fidium Fiber is opening doors and building stronger communities by providing residents and small businesses with the advanced fiber-based infrastructure required to reliably access new opportunities in education, employment and career, healthcare, business and entertainment.

Access to affordable broadband has life-changing and life-affirming impacts, determining how communities work, play, educate and care for residents and business owners. In many ways it is now the glue that bonds communities.

For more on Fidium, visit www.fidiumfiber.com/gotfiber