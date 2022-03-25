First trade show to be held at Phillips Area Community Center on April 2

PHILLIPS – On Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m., the first ever Phillips/Avon/Madrid Trade Show will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) at 21 Depot Street in Phillips. Admission is free.

‘So you think you know Phillips, Avon, and Madrid’ is the theme of a project being organized through the combined efforts of members of the Phillips Area Community Center, the Phillips Public Library, the Phillips and Madrid Historical Societies and the Sandy River Railroad. The objective of this first-ever event is to focus on the three towns and all they have to offer.

According to Winona Davenport, a key organizer of the project: “The groups are looking to the community to provide us with flyers, business cards, and/or demonstrations of what their businesses have to offer. You must be a resident of Phillips, Avon, or Madrid to be included in this Trade Show, which will be open to the public and free to attend.”

Any and all – from the large business to the small home business to the online business – are encouraged to participate.

Winona continues, “Many people are attracted to the area because of the small town atmosphere. Each town goes above and beyond to showcase their town for the many activities as well as the willingness for groups to get along – not competing with each other – each one helping the other.”

Organizers of the event are now seeking more information and are asking those interested in the event to help make it a success by letting organizers know who they are and what they have to offer. Examples could include selling fresh eggs, maple syrup, honey, soaps, herbal supplies, quilts, blankets, or other crafts or products, as well as selling hay, straw, gravel, mulch, loam, manure, or other items needed by home and property owners. Other talents and professions could include painters, carpenters, maintenance workers, landscapers, welders, photographers and artists, as well as people that remove rubbish, walk or groom dogs.

Perhaps you have a seasonal business such as plowing, wreath making, shoveling, roof cleaning. Or do you provide hourly services such as housekeeping, personal care, shopping, small errands, transportation. These are all services/activities of which local residents, as well as newcomers, may be seeking. Do you know places to fish, hunt, play ball, or other sports?

“It’s amazing,” Winona said, “to find out that you have lived here 40 years and still don’t know all the things that are available in our town.”

In the days leading up to the show, Winona Davenport and Bruce Godin, members of the PACC, have created a word search game.

“It’s still early in spring or late winter, whichever way you look at it,” says Winona, “You may have cabin fever, so participate in this game.”

A packet of five word search games may be obtained to complete at your leisure. To make it more interesting, you may return the forms to one of the above mentioned, along with $5. Your entries will be placed in a drawing for at least ten prizes, the first of which is $50 cash. Drawings will be done on the day of the show.

“This is growing more and more every day,” Winona said. “Ten times bigger than we anticipated!”

Save the date! Don’t miss the chance to find out what you may have been missing.

For more information, contact Winona Davenport (639-4296); Ginni Robie (639-2713); Dinnis Atkinson (639-3111); or Hedy Stinchfield (639-2665).