Former Arthur D. Ingalls School building changes ownership, welcomes local businesses to join Tri-County as tenants

FARMINGTON – Tri-County Mental Health Services recently sold the former Arthur D. Ingalls building at 144 High Street, Farmington. The new ownership group, Ingalls Leasing, LLC, is represented by Alex Pirleci of Keller Williams.

“I think it’s a significant building to the town of Farmington. It’s got a lot of possibilities and the goal is to occupy it with local businesses that need downtown workspace.” Pirleci recently stated. “The building is ADA accessible, fully sprinkled, and we are offering build-to-suit options for the units.”

The ground floor, and the third floor are currently available to lease. Units can be as few as 768 square feet, and up to 6,600 square feet (i.e., an entire floor). Tri-County Mental Health Services will lease space on the first floor, where they will continue to provide services to clients.

In addition to serving local businesses with suitable office and work space, the ownership group plans a number of exterior renovations over the coming months. These include roof restoration, exterior painting, grounds work, and the repair of exterior steps and ramps. All work will be consistent with the character and use of the historic building.

Pirleci wants to connect with local business owners in order to get a great tenant mix and spring this building back to life. He is happy to take calls and discuss with anyone interested in leasing. For more information, call Alex Pirleci at 207-239-6606 or visit balfourcommercial.com