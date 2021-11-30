Foster Tech holds first recognition assembly since March 2020

FARMINGTON — On Friday, November 19, Foster CTE Center recognized students at the first in-person blue day Program Recognition Assembly since March of 2020. These students were recognized based on their class involvement, team work, attitude, attendance and work ethic. Recipients of this recognition receive a Foster CTE sweatshirt created by the Commercial Arts program, and a certificate. These sweatshirts are specific for this award. If you happen to see any of the maroon or gray sweatshirts around town, those students were all previous recipients. After awards were given out and a little fun with raffling prizes, all blue day students were treated to a BBQ lunch prepared by the Culinary Arts students.

From left to right, front row: William Fowler, Evan Wilcox, Allyson McCabe. Second row: Ryder Welch, Alyssa Beaulieu, Khloe Dean. Third row: Adam Meng, Gabriella Rodriguez, Brynne Robbins. Fourth row: Nathanial Bliss, Ella Shaffer, Derek Pease, Daniel Wilson. Fifth row: Devin Ridley, Gary Wright, Gavin Spencer. Missing from photo: Haisen Foster.