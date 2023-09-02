Franklin Community Health Network renews Corporate Champion Circle with United Way

FARMINGTON – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is honored to have Franklin Community Health Network as part of the Corporate Champion Circle. Caring about the community is what both organizations do best! United Way’s Corporate Champion Circle is a unique opportunity for local businesses and organizations to positively impact the community. Business memberships help United Way of the Tri-Valley Area continue improving people’s lives and our community.

If you have a business and would like to learn more about United Way’s Corporate Champion Circle and how you can make a difference in the community, visit www.uwtva.org/donors/corporate-champion-circle or call Kendra at (207) 778-5048 x2.

For more information about United Way call (207) 778-5048, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on our events and programs be sure to follow United Way on Facebook and Instagram.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is proud to have Turner Publishing as a Media Sponsor.