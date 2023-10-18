Franklin County Maine Chamber of Commerce welcomes new Executive Director, JP Fortier

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce the appointment of JP Fortier as its new Executive Director. Fortier brings a wealth of experience in business leadership and community development, making him the ideal candidate to lead the Chamber into an exciting new chapter of growth and prosperity.

Fortier comes to the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce with an impressive background in both the public and private sectors. In his previous roles, Fortier has demonstrated a commitment to the community. His prior work with Mt Blue Community Access TV and Bee Line Cable included strategic planning, community involvement, and relationship-building, all of which will be invaluable assets in his new position as Executive Director of the Chamber.

“We are thrilled to welcome JP Fortier as our new Executive Director,” said Kristen Dubord, President of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. “This is an exciting time for FCCOC. We are committed to celebrating our past, but most importantly embracing a future that looks at evolving the Chamber to meet the needs of our communities. How the Chamber serves a community has changed, particularly in recent years. As a board we are excited about exploring new outreach, events and embracing cooperative efforts throughout all the communities that we serve to continue to support our members in new and exciting ways.”

As Executive Director, Fortier will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Chamber, developing and implementing strategic initiatives, and serving as a key advocate for the interests of Franklin County businesses.

“I was very excited to learn that the Franklin County Chamber was searching for a new Executive Director. I instantly thought I would be a great fit. I have been working in this community for over 20 years and have established a lot of great relationships with the people and businesses in Franklin County,” said JP Fortier. “The Chamber is a valuable resource in our community, and I look forward to working with its dedicated board and its business members, to strengthen our local economy, promote our unique businesses, and enhance the quality of life in our community.”

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce believes that Fortier’s leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing its mission to foster economic growth, advocate for business interests, and enhance the vitality of Franklin County.

About the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce: The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is a dynamic organization dedicated to advancing the economic interests of businesses throughout the Franklin County region. The Chamber provides resources and networking opportunities to support local businesses and promote growth in the community. For more information, please visit franklincountymaine.org