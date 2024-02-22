Franklin County Treasurer points to availability of county budget online

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Each year, Pam Prodan, the Franklin County Treasurer, submits a PDF of Franklin County’s annual budget report to the Maine State Auditor. The current year’s budget is now posted on the State Auditor’s website. Anyone who goes online can access Franklin County budgets for the current year and the two other most recent years. The following link goes to those budgets. Other Maine counties’ budgets are also posted on the State Auditor’s website. Each county has its own page for links to its budgets.

www.maine.gov/audit/county/Franklin