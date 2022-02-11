Franklin Memorial adjusts visitor guidelines

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital has announced new changes to its visitor policies as of Thursday, amid signs that the recent COVID-19 surge in Franklin County is beginning to improve.

Per the release from the hospital, patient visitors and escorts are not permitted in the inpatient areas with the following exceptions:

Pediatrics: Two parents/guardians allowed in all areas, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing.

Obstetrics: Two support persons 18 or older are allowed during labor and delivery. Post-partum: one support person allowed at all times and one additional person 18 or older per day for one visit during the specified visiting hours of 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

All other inpatient areas including critical care: One visitor 18 or older per day for one visit during the specified visiting hours of 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Exceptions outside these requirements may be made at the time of unit admission or for care plan discussions.

Patients on Palliative Care/Comfort Measures: Two visitors at a time. Visiting hours to be managed by the care team. For patients at end of life likely to expire within 24 hours (all areas): Up to four family members may visit at a time. Visiting hours to be managed by the care team (all areas).

Patients in isolation for COVID-19 infection or being evaluated for COVID-19 infection: No visitors except for End of Life. (See nursing supervisor for guidance)

Visitors will not be allowed in any units with an active COVID-19 outbreak. Visitors are only permitted in areas going to and from the patient’s room (all units).

All visitors/escorts are subject to screening for COVID-19. Visitors/escorts with any COVID-19 symptoms will NOT be allowed to enter the Franklin Memorial Hospital facilities. Visitor/escorts must 1) perform hand hygiene prior to entering and upon leaving the patient’s room/care area; 2) Remain at least six feet from the patient at all times (as much as possible); 3) wear a mask at all times in the facility; and 4) not go to any locations in the facility other than the room of the patient they are visiting. The hospital cafeteria is closed to visitors.

To review the entire visitor safety measure policy, please click here.