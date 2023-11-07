Franklin Savings Bank announces promotion of Assistant Vice President, Cash Management Officer

FARMINGTON – Franklin Savings Bank (FSB) has announced the promotion of Beckie Bowering to Assistant Vice President, Cash Management Officer in Farmington.

Bowering has been an integral part of the FSB team for an impressive 23 years. Her dedication and commitment to the bank and its customers have earned her this esteemed role.

Bowering’s journey with FSB is a testament to her passion for exceptional customer service and her pursuit of excellence. Throughout her tenure at FSB, she has taken on various roles within the organization, always with a focus on providing top-notch service.

Most recently, Bowering has made significant contributions to the bank’s cash management function, through her leadership of the Business Solutions department. She started the department from the ground up and has transformed it into a critical component of our commercial offerings, providing invaluable services to customers and municipalities across the state.

“Whether it is speaking on behalf of the bank at town meetings, or traveling to visit her customers around the state, Beckie’s dedication to community engagement highlights her embodiment of the community banking spirit,” said Derek Hayes, SVP, Director of Commercial Lending. “She constantly seeks ways to exceed customer needs, helping businesses and municipalities operate as effectively and efficiently as possible, ensuring that FSB stays at the forefront of innovative banking solutions.”

Bowering lives in Wilton with her husband.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 that serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.