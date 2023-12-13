Franklin Savings Bank announces promotion of three officers to Assistant Vice President

FARMINGTON – Franklin Savings Bank (FSB) has announced the promotion of Jennifer Merrill to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer; Courtney Austin to Assistant Vice President, Marketing Director; and Katie Deming to Assistant Vice President, Customer Service, Farmington & Wilton Branch Manager.

Merrill joined the bank in 1998 as a Loan Secretary. She has spent the majority of her tenure providing outstanding support and serving commercial loan customers aside longtime Rumford lender, Rich Allen, who has eagerly supported Merrill’s growth into a lending career.

“Jennifer is a wealth of commercial banking experience and prides herself on providing each customer with an exceptional experience,” said Derek Hayes, SVP, Director of Commercial Lending. “She has learned directly from an incredibly skilled lender and together, they are a force to be reckon with in helping support businesses in the greater Rumford and Bethel areas.”

Merrill lives in Andover with her husband. She is an integral part of the community.

After graduating from University of Maine at Farmington with a degree in business psychology, Austin joined the bank’s workforce as a Marketing Assistant. From there, her career at FSB quickly flourished. As a community banker in the Marketing Department, Austin has proudly immersed herself in various events throughout our extending footprint.

“Courtney’s unwavering dedication to the bank, the many communities that we serve, and her appetite for marketing knowledge and growth are all admirable traits that make this promotion deserving”, said Morgan Cote, SVP, Director of Branch Administration and Deposits. “She constantly seeks ways to improve the bank’s marketing strategy and align our offerings with the needs of our communities.”

Austin resides in Farmington. She volunteers on the Franklin Advisory Board, the Downtown Farmington Association, and serves as the Treasurer for the Farmington Public Library.

Deming’s career at Franklin Savings Bank started in 2011 when she joined from another financial institution as a Customer Service Representative. Deming has since grown far beyond expectations and is always sure that our customer’s needs are being met with exceptional service. All Customer Service staff appreciate her approachability, her desire to meet customer needs, and her eagerness to take initiative in our communities.

“Katie has become a go-to for many inside and outside the bank,” said Morgan Cote. “Overseeing two branches, Farmington and Wilton, is a challenge that Katie is prepared for and will excel in doing so.”

Deming lives in Chesterville with her husband. Deming has become a true face of the bank in the eyes of our customers and community

Join us in congratulating Merrill, Austin, and Deming on their well-deserved promotions. Franklin Savings Bank is thankful for their hard work and dedication.