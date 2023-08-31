Franklin Savings Bank announces promotion of Timothy Tunney to VP, Senior Commercial Loan Officer

ELLSWORTH – Franklin Savings Bank (FSB) is excited to announce the well-deserved promotion of Timothy (Tim) Tunney to the role of Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer in Ellsworth. Tim has earned this promotion through his exceptional dedication, extensive experience, and remarkable contributions to the Bank.

Tim joined the FSB team in May of 2021 and quickly distinguished himself with his knowledge as a commercial banker. With an impressive 17-year career in the financial industry, Tim brings a wealth of expertise and insight to his new role. His profound knowledge, positive attitude, and drive have consistently set him apart as an invaluable asset to the Bank.

“Tim demonstrates a level of professionalism and dedication that goes above and beyond,” said Derek Hayes, SVP, Director of Commercial Lending. “His ability to build strong relationships with clients and his strategic approach to commercial lending have been instrumental in the growth of our footprint in the Downeast region.”

Beyond his outstanding professional achievements, Tim is an integral member of the community. He actively serves on the Bay School Board and holds the position of Treasurer for both the Blue Hill Cooperative and the Peninsula Conservation Corporation. These roles mirror his passion for giving back to his communities and perfectly align with FSB’s core values.

Tim earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and furthered his education with a Master’s Degree from the University of Maine at Orono. His commitment to continuous growth is evident in his recent completion of a comprehensive three-year program at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Additionally, Tim has successfully graduated from the Northern New England School of Banking and the American Bankers Association Foundation, further showcasing his dedication to excellence in Commercial Lending.

Outside of his professional commitments, Tim finds joy in exploring the world with his son and together they are known for their adventurous spirit.

Franklin Savings Bank, established in 1868, proudly serves the western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine through its eight convenient locations.