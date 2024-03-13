Franklin Savings Bank awards grant to the Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund

RANGELEY – Franklin Savings Bank (FSB) has generously awarded a $50,000.00 grant to the Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund (BBMF) in support of the Rangeley Child Care Center project. FSB recognizes the critical importance of additional, consistent and affordable child care. This project, upon completion, will not only assist families with their child care needs, but also businesses that are struggling to recruit and retain additional workers.

The BBMF board has worked diligently over the last 18 months to put in place a plan to build and facilitate additional child care slots for the Rangeley Community. While funding is still being sought, this grant will assist in many ways. “It provides funding to help us reach our financial goal, it shows business support to other grantors who are being solicited, and it will in the long-term assist families who wish to get back into the work force,” states Leeanna Wilbur, Treasurer of the BBMF.

Grants like this, along with contributions from the business community, are instrumental when other Foundations and Grantors are solicited. With this generous pledge, Franklin Savings bank has demonstrated their dedication to the welfare of the Rangeley community. A strong foundation of community support is critical to the success of this new program. Anyone wishing to show their support may send a donation along with a letter of support to: BBMF PO Box 7038, Rangeley, Maine 04970.