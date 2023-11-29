Franklin Savings Bank commits $106,650 to support food security

FARMINGTON – In response to Maine’s rising food insecurity rates—the highest in New England—Franklin Savings Bank is contributing $106,650 to enhance food security in the state. This initiative will support 63 pantries and youth food programs that serve food-insecure populations within Franklin, Somerset, Hancock and Oxford counties*.

Recognizing the significance of supporting food security, the Bank’s board of directors made it a priority for the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation in 2023. This initiative began at the 2023 Annual Meeting, where Franklin Savings Bank Corporators designated $6,300 in donations for local pantries. The next step was establishing a collaboration with the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. By partnering with the Food Bank, Franklin Savings Bank was able to extend the reach and effectiveness of its contribution.

“It is our goal to support food security in our areas. I recently heard a statistic that 1-in-7 Maine children have faced hunger in the last year–it is hard to know that fact and not look for the best ways to help. Our partnership with Good Shepherd Food Bank is key to targeting areas with great need, as identified by the number of families each pantry aids,” said Tim Thompson, president and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank.

The Bank is set to support a total of 63 pantries through this initiative—37 Good Shepherd Food Bank affiliated pantries and school programs will receive funds through their accounts with the Food Bank. The commitment was also extended to 26 pantries outside the Food Bank’s network, thus widening the safety net for families in need. Additionally, the contribution will provide more than 200,000 nutritious meals for Mainers.

Courtney Austin, marketing director of Franklin Savings Bank, and organizer of this project, added, “Understanding the local impact of food insecurity drives our focused approach. We’re not just donating; we’re investing in the health and stability of our communities.”

Georgia Jenkins, corporate and foundation relations officer from Good Shepherd Food Bank, expressed gratitude for the Bank’s contribution: “Franklin Savings Bank’s donation will have an immediate and significant impact on Maine communities. Their partnership significantly enhances our ability to provide essential support and is a testament to the positive change that can be achieved when we all share a goal for a hunger-free Maine.”

Please visit the Franklin Savings Bank Community Involvement page for more information on the supported pantries and the Bank’s continuous community support efforts.

Pantries and Food Programs include the following:

Adventist Community Services Soup Kitchen, Andover Food Pantry, Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Bethel Area District Exchange Food Pantry, Canaan Community Food Cupboard, Canaan Elementary, Canton Baptist Church Food Pantry, Care & Share Food Closet, Carrabec Community School, Carrabec High School, CenterPoint Community Church, Clearwater Ministry, Community Table Soup Kitchen, Dixfield Food Pantry, Downeast Community Partners – Food Box Program – Ellsworth, Ellsowrth School Department, Emmaus Center Food Pantry, Epirsopal Church Food Pantry, Everybody Eats, Free Community Meal, FaithWorks Inc, Food Cupboard of JLLF, H.O.M.E. Co-Op Food Pantry and Meal Site, Hancock Backpack Program, Living Waters Food Pantry, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, Madison Junior High School, MaineHealth Food Pantry, MDI Backpack Project, Meroby Elementary, MSAD #44 (Telstar) Funding through Bethel Area District Exchange Pantry (BADEP), MSAD #58 (Mt. Abram), Mt Valley High School, Mt Valley Middle School, Old School Food Pantry, People Who Care Food Cupboard, Phillips Area Food Pantry, Rangeley Ecumenical Food Closet, Rangeley Family Medicine, Rangeley Health & Wellness, RSU #56 (Dirigo) Funding through Servant’s Heart, RSU #58 Food Program, RSU #73 – Spruce Mountain, RSU #78 – Rangeley Lakes, RSU #9 – Mt. Blue, Rumford Elementary, Safe Voices, Servant’s Heart Food Pantry, Shelters By Jesus, Skowhegan Backpack Program, Skowhegan Community Food Cupboard, Solon Elementary, St. Anthony’s Soup Kitchen (checks made out to Christ to King), St. Joseph’s Nutrition Center, St. Peter Thrift Shop & Food Bank, St. Rose Parish Food Assistance, Stratton-Eustis Food Pantry, The Thrifty Beaver (UMF), The Welcome Table, Tree of Life Food Pantry, UMC – Wilton Area Food Pantry, United Methodist Economic Ministry, What’s For Suppa? Food Pantry, and Youth Outreach Ministries.

*Percentage of the population experiencing food insecurity per county: Franklin (10.7%), Somerset (14.3%), Hancock (9.7%), and Oxford (12%).