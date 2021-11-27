Franklin Savings Bank Employees Provide for the Community

FARMINGTON – During the fall months of 2021, Franklin Savings Bank employees have been hard at work to support food pantries in their local communities along with Gold Star Service Members and Veteran families.

Franklin Savings Bank organizes three celebrations a year to celebrate the accomplishments of its employees. For the week of October 25 – 29, FSB employees transformed a routine celebration into a combined effort to provide for area food pantries. Teams competed in a bank-wide food drive, called “Fall Bounty Week,” that highlighted healthy competition among different departments and branches.

“’Fall Bounty Week’ was full of hope, motivation, and positive energy,” said FSB Marketing Officer, Courtney Austin. “It means the world to us, as FSB employees, to come to work and be a part of so much more outside these Bank walls.”

The employees collected canned and boxed goods, toiletry items, along with monetary donations to be dispersed among eight local food pantries. Donations from employees totaled at 2,500 items and over $1,400.

On top of that, the Bank was inspired by the employees’ willingness to give and decided to match their efforts with an $11,000 donation to be divided amongst the designated food pantries.

The receiving food pantries included:

Care and Share Food Closet, Farmington

St. Joseph Parish, Farmington

Skowhegan Community Food Cupboard, Skowhegan

Praise Assembly of God, Rumford

Wilton United Methodist Church, Wilton

St. Rose of Lima, Jay

Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rangeley

Loaves and Fishes, Ellsworth

“Community Service is in our Mission Statement,” said Tim Thompson, President and CEO. “It is very meaningful to see the Franklin Savings Bank team working together for the benefit of the communities we serve.”

The giving does not stop there; every Friday and Saturday, FSB employees have the option to wear jeans to work with a $2 donation. Franklin Savings Bank employees raised over $560 in the month of September to fund Thanksgiving Baskets for Gold Star and Veteran families. The Bank also donated an additional $800 to help fund the baskets.

These baskets are filled with canned and boxed goods, fresh vegetables, homemade pies donated by various employees, handwritten cards by children of employees, and Hannaford gifts cards for the more perishable items. This year, FSB put together 31 baskets to benefit local families.

To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, their community involvement, and more, check out their new and improved website at www.FranklinSavings.Bank.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.