Franklin Savings Bank Foundation grants $48,000 in local scholarships

FARMINGTON – In 2021 Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation awarded $48,000 in college scholarships to 15 local high schools and technical centers. The scholarships range from $1,500 to $3,000 and benefited 17 students in 2021.

Thirteen scholarships went to local students pursuing business related programs: accounting, finance, marketing, management, computer sciences, or other business related courses. Scholarships from the Foundation were awarded to students planning to attend a four-year college or university.

The 2021 Franklin Scholars in business include:

v Carrabec High School: Sarah Olson

v Dirigo High School: Dallas Berry

v Ellsworth High School: Pedro Little-Siebold and Nathan Smith

v Madison Area Memorial High School: Everett Cameron

v Mountain Valley High School: Michaela Beauchesne

v Mt. Abram High School: Aliya Boyce

v Mt. Blue High School: Jackson Joyce and Logan Holmes

v Rangeley Lakes Regional School: Ellah Smith

v Skowhegan Area High School: Brayden Alward

v Spruce Mountain High School: Jack Gilbert

v Telstar Regional High School: Dillan Smith

This group of students were chosen due to their impressive academic standing, community involvement, participation in athletics and extracurricular activities. Each scholarship is granted to the school for them to choose the recipient based on those categories.

In 2020, Franklin Savings Bank began donating to four local Career and Technical Centers. These funds are provided to students to further their technical skills. Franklin Savings Bank recognizes the importance of students pursuing careers in the trades.

The 2021 Franklin Scholars from Career and Technical Centers include:

v Foster Technical and Career Center: Brain Thane Dustin

v Somerset Career and Technical Center: Isabel Turgen

v Hancock Technical Center: Elaine Hutchins

v Region 9 School of Applied Technology: Mackenzie Osgood

The Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation Scholarship was awarded to this group of seniors who will be entering an accredited certification program or pursuing a two or four-year degree from a technical/postsecondary vocational school, college or university.

“This is a great group of young people who have achieved much in their high school careers. We look forward to hearing of their continued success in college,” said Tim Thompson, President and CEO at Franklin Savings Bank.

Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation was created in 2000 to support community, economic and educational needs within the communities served by Franklin Savings Bank. To date, the Foundation has awarded $704,000 to more than ­­290 students and is one of the most generous scholarships available in the area.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.